Grocery Shopping – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John L. Lincicome.

“Did you find everything?” She asked with her voice and eyes.

She had skin touched by generations of milk chocolate perfection, ruby lips & emerald eyes, she had busy on her mind. 36-24-36 and at 5’-6” in flats I’ld wager she stood above the crowd in a pretty way in any room she ever entered.

Her hair was shiny black like a crow on a fence post in the sunshine. Her features bordered the sharp, her smile would disarm any human, or crow for that matter. She was standing behind the check stand where the worker people work. I was standing on the other side of the counter where customer people work.

I thought back to a beautiful woman that was working as a bartender at a Luau I attended in Hawaii some 20 years ago or so. Her hair was a sight to behold, so shiny, so pretty, she/it could-a-been on a shampoo bottle. When I mentioned how beautiful her hair was, she said her daddy had always told her to lace baby oil into it, she said that as she mixed my cocktail, lookin’ up at me now and again like bartenders do. Some weeks later I remember tryin’ that Baby Oil thing. Fail. Figured I must a done somethin’ wrong. Ah man what a mess…

Then I thought of a beautiful blonde woman who was walking out the door at a casino in Lake Tahoe. I was in my early twenty’s, and at that moment in my life that girl was the prettiest woman I’d ever seen that wasn’t in the pages of a magazine. I was so moved by her beauty that I stopped and told her so.

Until that point in my life I’d never done such a thing. Incredibly shy by nature, I am. Anyway, she smiled, said thank you with her eyes and voice, then turned and walked away to wherever pretty women’s like that go. Oh, be still my remember…

All that thinkin’ and rememberin’ took a nano second, the time it takes a human to blink an eye, or less.

“Yes mam” I managed to say without eye contact as I pulled my ATM card from my wallet in prep for the pay thing. She said nothing more.

The following moments passed without anymore silly remembers/thoughts. Came the moment I paid the tab and then moved to the end of the line to bag my purchases as is the practice at employee owned Winco Grocery Stores here in the Pacific Northwest, in the Puget Sound.

Pushing the bag filled buggy through the doors and out to the parking lot at 6:45 am or so, the sky was dark, the air fresh and clean and a bit on the cool side. The pavement was shiny black from a recent rainfall, the color enhanced more by the dark and ashen color of the asphalt, lit by the pole lamps/lights in the parking lot, and less like a crow in the sunshine.

I thought of a movie set –

After loading the groceries into the Jeep, I thought nothing more of those moments, until now.

I’ll never understand how a “mind” works…

John L. Lincicome lives in Tacoma and you can read more Kid Life stories on the You Know Your From Lakewood, WA If… Facebook Page. The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.