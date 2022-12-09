Kilmer Celebrates Passage of the Respect for Marriage Act – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On Dec. 8, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) supported the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, legislation to repeal the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act, enshrine marriage equality into federal law, and provide additional protections at the state level.

“The federal government has a responsibility to protect people’s freedoms – that includes protecting marriages under federal law,” said Rep. Kilmer. “Earlier this year, the Dobbs decision not only threatened reproductive freedom, but also the freedom of loving same-sex and interracial couples to get married. That’s why today’s vote is so important – it repeals the so-called Defense of Marriage Act, enshrines marriage equality in federal law, and ensures that if someone has a legal marriage in one state, that marriage will be recognized in another state. These are important policies if we want to stand up for freedom and equality, and I’m proud to have finally sent this bill to the president’s desk to be signed into law.”

The Respect for Marriage Act includes several provisions to protect marriage equality: