Advice you’re dying to give? – The Suburban Times

What’s the advice you’re dying to give to the younger Generations? That’s the question Dorothy Wilhelm asks to launch a new project when she visits the Puyallup Senior Activity Center Debate Group 1:00-3:00 on Tuesday, December 13.

Wilhelm, longtime Puget Sound Media personality, author and newspaper columnist, is collecting advice that Senior Citizens are “dying to give” to members of the younger generations. As she’s found while producing her podcast, Generation Gap, Seniors (The Silent Generation) and Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z – just don’t see the world the same way. There is advice in print practically daily for the older generation as to how to be more sensitive and caring. That’s good but as Wilhelm says, “We’ve been around, and we know some stuff. It’s time we pass it on to the younger generations. Wilhelm plans to visit area organizations and get samples for “I’m dying To Tell You.” The plan is to incorporate it all into a book in a delightful, non-judgy way.

For information about Tuesday’s Launch event:

210 W. Pioneer

Puyallup, WA 98371

253-841-5447

If your organization would like to host an “Advice I’m Dying To Give” Event, call Dorothy at 800-548-9264 or Dorothy@SwimmingUpstreamRadioShow.com.