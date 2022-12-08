Patrol sergeant, son repair fence damaged by suspect during foot pursuit – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On Nov. 11, at 7:14 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Lafayette St S in Parkland for reports of a man throwing rocks at cars and buildings. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on foot. He climbed over several fences to get away, but deputies caught up to the suspect and took him into custody. The 35-year-old suspect was arrested for burglary, criminal trespass, malicious mischief, obstructing and resisting arrest.

We recently received the following message from a Pierce County resident who was impacted by this incident:

“On Friday November 11th, 2022 a suspect running from pierce county sheriff deputies tried to hop our fence. The fence collapsed under his weight. I was upset my puppy lost her yard to play in not to mention the cost of replacing it. It wouldn’t cost enough for an insurance claim. That Sunday, two days later, [Sergeant] LaTour surprised [us] by coming by with all the supplies needed to fix our fence. He and his son spent hours outside in the cold and darkness fixing our fence. He really went above and beyond the call of duty. Thank you [Sergeant] LaTour. Thank you to everyone in the department for all that you do.”

We love hearing stories about members of our department going above and beyond the call of duty. Thank you to Sgt LaTour for showing the community what our department is all about.