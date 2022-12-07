Free Movie – The Polar Express – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Ullis.

The Anderson Island Film Festival is excited to screen The Polar Express on Saturday, December 10, at 2 pm.

“The Polar Express” is a FAMILY Christmas Movie that creates a world of its own like “The Wizard of Oz” or “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” and the unique look of this movie starring Tom Hanks is extraordinary.

Everyone knows there is a certain magic to the Christmas season.

Bring your kids and the whole family to join us as we will set up a Hot Chocolate Bar for young and old, in addition to our usual popcorn and refreshments.

We hope you and our community will bring your holiday imagination and join us aboard The Polar Express, which will board inside the Archival Building on December 10 at 2 pm.

Donations will be appreciated as always, and admission is free.