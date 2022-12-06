Rescheduled Pierce County Library Board’s study session for Lakewood Libraries – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

Due to the snowstorm and road conditions last week, the Pierce County Library System rescheduled its study session to this Thursday, Dec. 8, 3:30-4:30 p.m. At the study session, the Board of Trusteeswill discuss the Lakewood Pierce County Libraries.

The session will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center 3005 112th St E, Tacoma WA 98446. Optional virtual attendance is available via https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm.

On Nov. 17, the Lakewood Library Building Community Advisory Committee presented its recommendations for the downtown Lakewood Pierce County Library and the Tillicum Pierce County Library, which is in a neighborhood in Lakewood. For five months, the 12-member volunteer committee reviewed and analyzed information about the libraries from Library System administrators, city building officials, engineers, architects and other professionals.

In creating the recommendations, committee members reviewed volumes of information about the conditions of the buildings and cost scenarios for repairing and replacing the buildings. In addition, they reviewed input from the public, provided via surveys, public events, interviews with community leaders, and comments in emails and at meetings.

For the Lakewood Library, the community advisory committee’s recommendation is to keep the library at the same location, building a new library on the current site. If that is not possible, the committee recommends building a new library in an equally accessible location.

For the Tillicum Library, the committee recommended renovating the existing building or rebuilding on the existing site if the property can be acquired. If not, it recommends pursuing a location near the existing library, and if that is not financially or practically feasible, then the committee recommended building on a parcel currently owned by the City.

At the study session, the Board of Trustees will start its process to determine next steps.

For more information: https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm