Pierce County Housing Action Plan – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Housing Action Plan

Submitted by Carol Colleran.

Pierce County has many homeless neighbors as well as a cost crisis: rentals and houses are expensive! The Pierce County Council is considering a Housing Action Plan (2022-162) that would address many of the housing issues, from shelter and services to streamlining new affordable housing building projects that would make both for-profit and non-profit organizations more likely to build housing throughout Pierce County.

Addressing housing and homelessness will mean a win/win for all of Pierce County as shelters, services, and low-income housing will be increased.

Finally, after several failed attempts at solutions over the past decades, the Pierce County Council is proposing and funding (via a sales tax that would add one penny to a $10 non-food purchase) this Action Plan. Let’s all encourage the Council to support and pass this Plan. This plan is on the Council’s December 13th (3 pm) meeting agenda.

