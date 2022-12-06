A Christmas Story from Tacoma Little Theatre – A Review – The Suburban Times

A Christmas Story is being told by Ralph Parker (Blake R. York) as an adult, looking back at himself as Ralphie Parker (Tyler Weston). All photos by Dennis K Photography.

Once again, Tacoma Little Theatre has taken advantage of their revolving, magical time shifting turn-table for quick transitioning from scene to scene. From Clue to Murder on the Orient Express, now the turn-table easily takes us on short time saving trips around the Parker home. The only thing missing from the original Christmas Story was the turkey eating dogs from next door.

Christmas Story is being told by Ralph Parker as an adult looking back at himself as Ralphie. There is only one thing that Ralphie wants for Christmas and that’s a Red Ryder BB Gun. I can relate. My parents played the same trick as Ralphie’s parents with the last present hidden by the Christmas tree. Mine was a Daisy BB Gun.

The Parker Family: (Left to Right – Andrew Fry as The Old Man, Heidi Walworth-Horn as Mother, Gavin Weston as Randy the little brother, and Tyler Weston as Ralphie)

Blake R. York plays Ralph Parker as an adult looking back at this one idealized Christmas. The turn-table takes us back and connects us with the family, events, and scenes. Blake has been a major asset for Tacoma Little Theatre for years. We have seen him in numerous productions and appreciated his acting as well as his scenic work.

Tyler Weston plays Ralphie as a child. Tyler’s brother Gavin plays Ralphie’s brother Randy. They do well together. Heidi Walworth-Horn plays the mother. Heidi is now teaching acting and has been in more than half a dozen productions at TLT. We really liked her in A Little Night Music. Andrew Fry plays the Old Man. Every time I see Andrew, I know he’s going to be good, but I can’t recall what productions we’ve already seen him in; he’s been in more than six dozen.

Nigel Kelly plays the mean kid Scut Farkus, the bane of Ralphie’s life. We did not cheer him on. Nigel has played numerous parts in Lakewood and loves the theatre.

Ralphie’s friend Schwartz (Fletcher Kelley) who lost a triple-dog-dare and was blamed for swearing as well.

Fletcher Kelley made his Tacoma Little Theatre debut as Ralphie’s friend Schwartz. Schwartz lost out to Lifebuoy Soap as well as a triple-dog-dare to stick his tongue onto an icy pole . . . with chilling results.

Maggie Savage as Ester Jane, Ralphie’s classmate, has a crush on him and she plays it tentatively and tenderly. Her best friend, Helen (Maya Harris) is a true friend, supporting Maggie through this troubling time.

The turn-table stage allowed a quick and easy access to a car ride along with a flat tire . . . and trouble. Ralphie’s swearing landed him in trouble, which he then passed along to his buddy Schwartz. This is one of the most notable sequences of the original story and the production.

The turn-table stage allowed a quick and easy access to a car ride along with a flat tire . . . and trouble.

The Old Man winning “A Major Award” is another favorite segment from the original story, the film, and everyone’s memory. The turn-table allows us to see into the living room and to see the prize in the window that all the neighbors can see . . . for a while.

Jennifer York is the director and scenic artist for A Christmas Story. We loved her production of The Underpants several years ago. She’s been involved in the local theatre scene for more than fourteen years. I agree with her comment that the story is less about the Christmas holiday itself and more about the feelings and moments that happen along the way.

The Old Man winning “A Major Award” is a favorite segment from the original story.

We love looking at the notes and the credits of all those in the background who make productions happen. I had to stop and laugh at two of them for this show. #1 – Mauro Bozzo (Hair and Wig Consultant) – Mauro is tall has a great voice and is a very good dancer. He played Gene Kelly in the Tacoma Musical Playhouse production of Singing in the Rain this fall and currently is playing the tallest brother in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat at TMP. He was also head and shoulders above everyone in A Chorus Line last year at Tacoma Little Theatre. He has been a cosmetologist for more than 10 years, and a part of the theatre community for even longer. He enjoys helping his fellow thespians at TLT with their hair and makeup.

J Wheeler (Assistant Stage Manager) – J has been involved in Tacoma theater since childhood. They were last seen in LIT’s productions of Monty Python’s Edukational Show and Much Ado About Nothing in summer 2021. More recently, they have migrated backstage working as Assistant Stage Manager for Broadway Bound at Lakewood Playhouse and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at Center Stage; we both. We really enjoy seeing the different theaters working with and celebrating each other. It makes such a nice community and gives everyone a shot at making it.

Ralphie ecstatic about getting his Red Ryder BB Gun.

In the film, Ralphie shoots himself with a ricocheted BB. I took my BB gun and rode my bike down to Clover Creek; I was shooting at a plastic model of the Civil War ship Merrimack. I shot once and watched as the BB came flying back at me. I only had time to close my eyes. The BB hit me in the right eyelid. No damage, but it certainly made me more careful. Years later as an adult, our three children bought me an “Official” Red Ryder BB Gun. After watching A Christmas Story at TLT, I took my Red Ryder BB Gun outside and shot several pine cones. None fired back.

A Christmas Story runs through Christmas Eve day.

Get your tickets: tacomalittletheatre.csstix.com/event-details.php?e=414