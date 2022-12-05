Nobles named Senate Majority Caucus Whip – The Suburban Times

Washington State Senate Democrats announcement.

Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) was selected by her Senate colleagues to serve as Senate Majority Caucus Whip during the 2023 session.

“I am both humbled and enthusiastic to have been selected by my peers to serve in this position,” said Nobles. “From the start of my tenure in the Senate, I’ve stressed the importance of transparency in my office. I’ve valued so deeply the ability for community to be civically engaged and understand the nuances of the Legislature in order to make changes in the issues they care about. I’m elated to be able to further this charter in my new position.”

The position of whip is tasked with ensuring their colleagues are prepared to votes effectively and efficiently on every bill.

They also count votes, check attendance, and maintain caucus discipline on partisan issues and procedural questions.

Additional key changes to leadership include:

Sen. Emily Randall becomes Deputy Majority Leader.

becomes Deputy Majority Leader. Sen. T’wina Nobles becomes Majority Whip.

becomes Majority Whip. Sen. Rebecca Saldaña becomes Majority Caucus Vice Chair.

becomes Majority Caucus Vice Chair. Sen. Elect Claudia Kauffman joins Sen. Derek Stanford as Leadership Liaison to Tribal Nations.

For a complete list of committees and committee assignments, click here. Committee assignments and leadership positions become official after a full vote of the Senate on the first day of session. The 105-day 2023 legislative session begins Jan. 9.