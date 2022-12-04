Remembering Lakewood connection of pitcher Gaylord Perry, Baseball Hall of Famer – The Suburban Times

By Tim Marsh, Lakes High Class of 1966

Former Tacoma Giant Gaylord Perry, a Baseball Hall of Fame member, died at age 84 on Dec. 1, 2022.

He pitched for the San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Guardians (then Indians), Texas Rangers, San Diego New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals.

His time in the Giants organization included being with the Tacoma Giants, San Francisco’s AAA farm team, at different times between 1960 and 1963.

A T-Giants fan (me) has these Lakewood-related memories (hopefully accurate) about the team and Perry:

Blanche Perry’s first wife (died in an auto accident in 1987 in Florida) and Gaylord lived in Lakewood all or some of the time he was with the T-Giants.

Blanche sang in choir of Lakewood’s Little Church on the Prairie.

The assistant manager (manager?) of Lakewood’s original Albertson’s Food Center on Mt. Tacoma Drive had been a player in the St. Louis Browns Major League Baseball team organization. (He lived on Bridgeport Way, within walking distance of that Albertson’s.)

Maybe the pro baseball connection of the Lakewood Albertson’s store assistant manager (manager?) was why Tacoma Giants players made personal appearances and signed autographs at the store? Yes, it’s the same store were Lakewood’s Goodwill is now and where Clover Park Community College (later to become Ft. Steilacoom CC and then Pierce College) had its start.

