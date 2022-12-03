Strickland Elected to Black Caucus Leadership – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) was elected by her Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) colleagues to serve as CBC Whip in the 118th Congress. Strickland is the first member from Washington state and the Pacific Northwest (WA/ID/MT/OR/WY) to serve on the CBC Executive Committee.

“Thank you to my Congressional Black Caucus colleagues for entrusting me to serve as their Whip,” said Strickland. “I look forward to working with Chair Horsford and the rest of the CBC leadership team to win back the majority in 2024.”

The CBC has a strong record of developing policy and serving as the “conscience of the Congress.” As Whip, Strickland will elevate the power of her community, be responsible for coalition building within the caucus, and keep the caucus aligned on key legislative votes and messages.

Strickland will join incoming Chair Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), First Vice Chair Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-NY), Second Vice Chair Rep. Troy A. Carter (D-LA), and Secretary Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) as part of the newly elected CBC leadership.