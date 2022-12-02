Vintage Radio Plays Live On Stage for the Holidays – The Suburban Times

Step back to the 1940s and experience the magic of behind the scenes in an old radio station.

Have we got a Miracle on 34th Street for You!!!! Plus Other Gifts as well.

A Christmas episode (Other Gifts) of TV’s Father Knows Best featuring film star Robert Young, will be performed as the evening’s first act. The evening’s main event will be a late 1940s adaptation of the holiday classic Miracle on 34th Street with Edmund Gwenn playing the real Santa. Both shows will feature vintage radio commercials sprinkled liberally throughout the shows.

Acting in this production are Christian Carvajal, Jimmy Gilletti, Joseph Grant, Simone Jolly, Otto Kelley, Nicole Lockett, Tim Samland, Ben Stahl, and Andrea Weston-Smart. The show is directed by James Venturini, who also provides the show’s live sound effects.

Radio Activity is the brainchild of James Venturini and Nicole Lockett, the creative team behind fourteen years of Radio Galas and other staged radio presentations previously presented at the Lakewood Playhouse.

Miracle on 34th Street and Other Gifts will perform on Friday, December 9th and Saturday December 10th at 7:30pm, and on Sunday December 11th at 2:00pm, at Tacoma’s Dukesbay Theater. Dukesbay is located in the Merlino Arts Center building at 508 S. 6th Avenue (around the corner from the Grand Cinema). Dukesbay Theater’s goal is to present theatrical works that reflect and celebrate our diverse society in the Pacific Northwest. They want independent and “fringe” theatre to grow and thrive in our community. Tickets are $20 each. Tickets are available through EventBrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/467993429947.