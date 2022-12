Submitted by Greg Christenson.

The Tacoma Santa parade will be held this Sunday (December 4th) between 50th & 56th Streets on South Tacoma Way. This year’s theme is, “Christmas Around the World”. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa!

The festivities start at noon, with the parade kicking off at 4:30. For more information, please check out Facebook (http://www.santaparadetacoma.com) or Instagram (@tacomasantaparade).