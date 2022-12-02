Help the Children of Lakewood Celebrate the Holidays – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jesse Black.

Springbrook Connections normally provides 400+ low-income Lakewood children holiday gifts every year.

This year we are having a difficult time with purchasing those gifts. We are asking for your help!

With the rising cost of rent and gas, parents are having to choose between paying their bills or providing gifts for their children. Please consider what it would feel like to wake up Christmas morning and there was nothing under the tree for you. Our goal is to make sure EVERY CHILD in Lakewood has a gift under the tree for the holidays.

We have gift donation bins located at Lakewood City Hall (6000 Main St SW, Lakewood, WA 9849) and the Grocery Outlet Store (11011 Pacific Highway SW, Lakewood, WA 98499)

We provide gifts for children ages 0-18.

If you don’t time to shop for a gift or drop one off you can ship or mail your donation to us

5204 Solberg Drive SW # B Lakewood, WA 98499

If you have questions, please contact us (253)302-3166

PLEASE HELP US REACH OUR GOAL!!!