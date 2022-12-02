Dance Theatre Northwest Presents ‘Happy Holidays’ Dance Showcase Dec.16 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Photo courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest by Philander Eargle

Dance Theatre Northwest will present “Happy Holidays,” a delightful dance showcase incorporating classical ballet, tap, jazz and musical theatre favorites at Our Church on Sunday, December 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The performance will include a few excerpts from DTNW’s Nutcracker and will feature guest artist, Richard Philion, and Sophie Herrera, Phoebe Holland, Joanna Mesler, Fancy Williamson, and Emma Young. Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director, will narrate. Tickets are available at https://dtnwholiday.bpt.me.

Photo courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest by Philander Eargle

Richard Philion, returning guest performer and teacher is currently visiting from New York. He will dance leading roles in a variety of seasonal holiday numbers. Originally from British Columbia, Canada, Richard trained at Canada’s National Ballet School and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School. He had the opportunity to perform with the National Ballet of Canada numerous times. Other career highlights have included productions of: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Promises, Promises, Singin’ in the Rain, Sweet Charity, Guys and Dolls, Beauty and the Beast, Jean Ann Ryan Productions, Royal Caribbean Productions (including Dancing with the Stars’ Louis Van Amstel’s production of Invitation to Dance), Albany Berkshire Ballet, Sarah Berges Contemporary Dance, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Galan Entertainment’s Tango Buenos Aires and the APEC Summit in Vladivostok, Russia.

Photo courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest by Philander Eargle

Our Church is located at 5000 67TH AVE W., in University Place, WA 98467 Parking is free and the facility is handicapped accessible. Order Tickets Now at https://dtnwholiday.bpt.me. For more information visit DTNW’s Website at www.DTNW.org or call 253-565-5149. Tickets will also be available at the door with a minimum $2 per ticket surcharge.

Contact:

Dance Theatre Northwest

Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director

2811 Bridgeport Way West Suite 24

University Place, WA 98466

253-564-4531

Email: Dancetnw@gmail.com