Meet the Lakewood Police Chief Candidates – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Want to meet the candidates vying to be the next Lakewood Police Chief? We’re hosting an open house-style event for the candidates to introduce themselves and participate in a facilitated question and answer session with the public.

There will also be an opportunity for the public to mingle with the candidates.

The event is Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. inside at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW. All Lakewood residents, community leaders and partners are invited to join us.

Candidate names and biographies will be announced Monday, Dec. 5.