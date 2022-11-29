Letter: The Gift of Time – The Suburban Times

Photo by JM Simpson

As I looked at the timepiece passed down from my grandfather to my father, to me, I was reminded, again, of the gift we’ve all been given: the gift of time.

The time it takes to read to a child (with expression! Reading is, after all, an adventure into the wonderful world of imagination); the time it takes to tutor a youth who needs help with his grades to stay on the team; the time it takes to face – and process – adversity; the time it takes to be kind to yourself.

Like the ticking of a watch as it marks time, life is about appreciating every passing moment we have been given and those with whom we share it.

My grandfather’s timepiece recalls for me to share before my life’s watch unwinds and my time ends.

Adapted from the original first published December 1, 2020.