Let’s Talk About Race – The Suburban Times

Let’s Talk About Race

Tacoma Urban League announcement.

Join the Tacoma Urban League for our next Family Engagement Workshop – How to Talk to Your Child About Race & Racism on Friday, Dec. 9th at the Eastside Community Center (1721 E 56th St, Tacoma, WA 98404) from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm.

Children are observant seekers of truth and understanding. The topic of race and racism is one that adults must address and speak about truthfully to young people. The most important lessons start at home.

You will learn the importance of discussing race and racism with your children and how it relates to the context of their lives to build awareness, resistance, and pride.

Let’s continue to build our Tacoma village!

Please register by clicking here. Dinner will be provided.

Questions? Email me at sheree@thetacomaurbanleague.org

