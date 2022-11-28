Application to build 90 market rate units filed in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

A SEPA Environmental Review and Design Review application has been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The application and listed studies may be reviewed upon request.

Application Name(s) and Number(s): Swan Grove Apartments (SEPA App # 3144, Design Review App # 3145)

Permit Application Date: July 29, 2022

Notice of Application: November 25, 2022

Application Deemed Completed: November 23, 2022

Comment Due Date: December 9, 2022

Project Description: The proposal is to demolish several dilapidated buildings and replace them with six 3-story multifamily buildings on a 2.93 acre property. A total of 90 market rate residential units will be provided that is a mixture of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedrooms, and thee bedroom units. The onsite improvements will include 135 parking spaces, 35 bicycle parking spaces, replacing the driveway off Gravelly Lake Dr., interior sidewalks, landscaping, and 4,627 square feet of common open space. The proposal would result in a total of 607 average weekday daily trips, the removal of the Steilacoom Blvd driveway, and the removal of significant trees.

Project Location: 8920 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, City of Lakewood, Washington (Tax Parcel 5130001551). The nearest intersection is Steilacoom Blvd SW. and Gravelly Lake Dr.

Zoning: Multifamily 2 (MF2)

Applicant Information: Stephen Mackey P.O. Box 98982 Lakewood, WA 98496

Required Permits: SEPA Environmental Review (App 3144), design review (App #3145), building permits, site development permit, and tree removal permit.

Studies Available for Review: Traffic Impact Analysis, Biological Assessment, Tree Retention Plan, Photometric Plan, and Landscape Plan.

Development Regulations: The project will be evaluated for consistency with Title 12 Public Works; Title 13 Public Utilities; Title 14 Environmental protection; Title 15 buildings and Construction; Title 17 Subdivisions; Title 18A Land Use and Development Code.

Optional SEPA Environmental Review: The City of Lakewood has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) for this project. The optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355 is being used. This may be your only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project. Agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed projects and its probable environmental impacts.

Public Comment Period: The public and interested agencies are invited to comment on the application beginning on November 25, 2022 and ending December 9, 2022. Comments must be in writing and received in the Lakewood Community Development Department by 5 P.M. on December 9, 2022. All comments should be directed to: Ramon Rodriguez, Associate Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7802 or rrodriguez@cityoflakewood.us.

Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the decision by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.02.740 within 14 calendar days of the date of the decision. The filing fee for an appeal of a Decision is $450.00.

This was posted on the City of Lakewood website.