Christmas Tree Lighting is Friday, Dec. 2 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Market Square will be alive with Christmas spirit on Friday, Dec. 2 when University Place celebrates the lighting of the community Christmas Tree with music, treats and, of course, a visitor from the North Pole.

The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. when the Santa line opens in the Atrium. Santa will come to town on a West Pierce Fire & Rescue engine at 5 p.m.!

Accordionist Jakob Bean will be on hand to perform holiday tunes, along with entertainment by stilt performer Janet Rayor, for those waiting in line to get pictures with Santa in the Civic Building Atrium. Pictures are $6 and must be paid in cash.

There will be live music from the Curtis High School drum line and choir as well as main stage entertainment from Michele D’Amour & the Love Dealers.

Join U.P. City Councilmembers as they lead the crowd in a countdown to officially turn the tree lights on at 6 p.m.

Make plans to bundle up and head to Market Square next Friday, Dec. 2 to create more holiday memories in U.P.!