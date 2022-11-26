CPSD Staff Spotlight: Indeah Harris – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Clover Park School District Staff Spotlight this week features Harrison Preparatory School seventh grade math teacher and drama club advisor Indeah Harris.

After working as a paraeducator in many CPSD schools, Indeah began her time at Harrison Prep as a para in 2015 and earned her teaching certification in 2019. “I wanted a way to connect with students and make it easier to understand math,” she said.

As students transition to higher grade levels, they may find it challenging to learn new math concepts. Indeah is determined to support those students and make math accessible for everyone. “It can be hard to translate what’s in your head when showing your work in math, but my art and creative skills help me work with them through images, diagrams and verbal explanations that students are used to i nlower grade levels,” she said.

Before Indeah became an educator, she was an actress for the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. “One of my former students found out about my previous life as an actor and asked me to revive the drama club here at HP, and I have been the advisor ever since,” she said.

Many of Indeah’s favorite memories with CPSD come from her time working with her drama students. She was exceptionally proud of the students’ production of “Fiddler on the Roof.” “That was in 2019, and they did such a fantastic job,” she said. “It made us cry. It made us laugh. That was the first play where the kids created big 3D set pieces that came to life on stage.”