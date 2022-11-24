Tacoma City Council Adopts 2023-2024 Biennial Budget – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – Tonight, the Tacoma City Council adopted the City of Tacoma’s 2023-2024 Biennial Budget. In line with Council priorities and significant community feedback, affordable housing and public safety form the core of the budget.

To that end, there are zero budget cuts in public safety, affordable housing and homelessness programs, and instead the City focuses additional resources and innovations to these critical areas. The budget enhances livability, reaffirms the City’s dedication to anti-racist systems transformation, adds resources for health and safety, and represents a unified Council vision for the biennium.

“The 2023-2024 Biennial Budget focuses our resources in critical areas that have the most need,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “We must continue to work together to leverage our unique community and innovative partnerships to bring new possibilities to Tacoma, and achieve our destiny as the safest, most livable city in the nation.”

“The 2023-2024 Biennial Budget reflects the Council’s policy decisions, addresses issues that are top of mind for all Tacoma residents and the business community, and maintains essential services while addressing critical needs in the community,” said City Manager Elizabeth Pauli.

To address affordable housing and homelessness in the coming biennium, the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget includes $101 million to fund:

New affordable housing units,

Downpayment assistance,

Tenant relocation assistance,

Streamlined permitting for housing projects,

Existing and expanding shelter capacity,

New innovations like safe parking,

100 beds of permanent shelter capacity through the Tacoma Rescue Mission,

Two more HEAL team members,

And more.

The 2023-2024 Biennial Budget invests $372 million in community safety, including enhancements like:

Emergency response services in Police and Fire,

Safe buildings and neighborhoods,

Proactive and long-term resolution of community safety issues,

Infrastructure safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, and

Crime analysis and improved forensics services.

Beyond housing and community safety, the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget invests in livability by funding sidewalk improvements, street and pothole repairs, pedestrian lighting, and sign replacements to make it easier for people to get around. The budget also includes trail enhancements and graffiti removal funding to improve quality of life and support economic development.

“I’m extremely proud of the work that went into preparing this budget,” said Woodards. “The Council is united in its support for this budget and committed to responding to the challenges of our community with equity and compassion and show our residents that a vibrant and livable Tacoma is not an afterthought, but a value for us.”

Details on the 2023-2024 Biennial Budget are available at cityoftacoma.org/budget.