Scrooge Goes on in Olympia – The Suburban Times

“Jacob Quimby Marley was a proper, tight, dry, pruny old thing. His face was frozen in sour disapproval, as if he had bitten into a lemon by mistake and hadn’t liked it much.” – Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol – http://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/68352

Peggy and I are extremely disappointed that we will miss the production of A Christmas Carol at Harlequin this year in Olympia. We were blown away with last year’s production and this year’s production directed by Pug Bujeaud promises to be just as rewarding. Five actors from last year will be returning.

This is a comment and press photo from last year’s version and performance. The ghost of Christmas Past shows us that Scrooge once had friends. – From left to right: Nathan Rice, Aaron Lamb, Terry Edward Moore, Kate Anders and Jana Tyrrell as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Photo by Shanna Paxton Photography.

“We all love the idea of second chances.” Actor Terry Edward Moore, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge in Harlequin Production’s newly adapted version of Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” talks about playing the iconic role and why he thinks “A Christmas Carol” endures. Playing at the State Theater in downtown Olympia, WA from Nov 25 – Dec 24, 2022. Video by Porcupine Media. Tickets at harlequinproductions.org

Watch this clip about the new production – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBXX76qefpg&t=35s

Hailed as the greatest ghost story ever told, Harlequin will restage Artistic Director Aaron Lamb’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’s timeless story of transformation, absolution, and grace, updated with new chills and thrills for 2022. Join them for a Holiday classic that’s sure to please, with a healthy dose of cheer and the kind of ghostly special effects that only Harlequin can deliver. Grab the family and start your Holiday season with some theatre magic! Estimated run time is one hour and fifty minutes.