Zoolights begins Friday – The Suburban Times

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium announcement.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Zoolights 2020. Photo by Katie Cotterill.

TACOMA, Wash.—Festive and bright holiday magic returns with Zoolights at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this Friday, Nov. 25 and runs through Jan. 2 (closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25). The annual event boasts more than 800,000 colorful LED lights and dozens of sparkling 3-D animal light displays.

“Zoolights has delighted our community for 35 years and we are happy to offer this well-loved tradition once again,” said Point Defiance Zoo Director Alan Varsik. “It brings us so much joy to see families and friends celebrating the holiday magic with us yearly.”

Guests will see their favorite light displays illuminating the zoo at night, with all the classics and some new ones, like adorable swimming sea otters. A sprawling 100-foot pink-and-orange octopus, a giant crab with moving pincers, the bright purple and green Flame Tree, Seahawks 12s Tree, towering Sasquatch, a 23-foot-high Mt. Rainier, two Narrows Bridges, and an 8-foot-long sea turtle will be among the familiar favorites. Whimsical animal scenes include sledding penguins, ice skating puffins, leaping tigers, swooping eagles, a swinging Siamang, and a trio of polar bears.

Plus, guests will have the perfect photo opportunities: walk through two Tunnels of Lights or pose in front of colorful butterfly wings.

While most of the zoo’s animals will be asleep for the night, guests can see who’s awake in the Asian Forest Sanctuary dayroom and at Kids’ Zone. A tiger? A tapir? Meerkats? Then, take a spin on our vintage Paul Titus Carousel and add even more sparkle to your zoo visit.

Both aquariums will be closed during Zoolights. The Plaza Café will be open for dinner, drinks, and snacks. New this year: a beer garden for guests who are 21 and older with firepits outside the Plaza Café. Plaza Gifts will also be open.

Groovy Goats Zoolights Edition

Groovy goats in holiday coats are also back for Zoolights! Visiting the goats is included with admission to Zoolights. Or, for a more private and memorable experience, guests can book an up-close animal encounter for an additional cost. The add-on experience is offered for up to 5 or 8 people every day at 4 pm just before Zoolights. Meet Snap, Buckle, Marion, and Juniper, among others, as you spend some quality time giving them a good grooming. Pose for a photo with your favorite new friend, and then reward your buddies with a nutritious, delicious and festive treat. It’s the perfect gift for the whole family. Learn more here.

Zoolights Prices- Timed Online Tickets Only

Mon.-Thurs.: $12 general admission, $6 members

Fri.-Sun.: $16 general admission, $8 members

2 years old and younger are free

Parking is free

Online timed tickets are required for Zoolights and a limited number of timed online tickets are available. Last year Zoolights sold out, so guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets early for the best availability.

Zoolights is open Nov. 25 through Jan. 2. Hours are 4:30 pm – 10 pm nightly, except for a two-night closure on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. To purchase tickets for this region’s longest-running and most-loved holiday light extravaganza, click here. Zoolights is presented by BECU.