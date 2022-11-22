Lakewood History Museum Hosts Heartwarming Christmas Film “ELF” Plus Special Visit by Santa, Dec. 3 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Phil Raschke.

An orphan baby sneaks into Santa’s gift bag and is accidentally taken to the North Pole.

Given the name of Buddy, he is raised by Elves, but soon comes to realize his human size doesn’t fit in. So he heads to New York City to find his father … who happens to be on Santa’s naughty list!

Stars Will Ferrell, James Caan, Bob Newhart, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Asner and a wonderful holiday sound track. Rated PG-13 (mild rude humor, language), 95 minutes.

Following film, special appearance by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Free Christmas Candy Canes for all attendees plus personal photos with Santa.

85% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, “A movie full of yuletide cheer” and lots of heart.

Great Holiday Fun for Young and Old. Bring the family and friends and feel the Christmas Spirit!

Doors open at 1:00 pm. Movie shows at 1:30 pm, Santa arrives at 3:10 pm. Event is free to the public.

Santa and Friends visited the Lakewood History Museum in 2021.

Share the season spirit, donations of non-perishable food items for local food banks appreciated.

Lakewood History Museum is located at 6114 Motor Ave. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 (Across from Lakewood Motor Inn). For more information call 253-682-3480.