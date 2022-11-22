A Statement From Mayor Victoria Woodards on Recent Homicides – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — “I am saddened to hear of the four homicides that occurred over the last week and am reminded that we must continue our efforts to prioritize violent crime reduction. Violent incidents cause ripples of trauma that affect the families of those impacted, and the community at large.

“Every resident deserves to feel safe in our city, and I remain committed to actions that will make Tacoma the safest city in the world, including investing $372 million in community safety in the budget we will consider tonight and supporting Police Chief Avery Moore in advancing the Violent Crime Reduction Plan.

“We ask that you continue reporting what you see so we are tracking the right data, and that you continue to engage with us and hold us accountable as we work to achieve our shared community goals.

“I invite those interested in learning more about our plans to address violent crime to visit cityoftacoma.org/crimereduction.”