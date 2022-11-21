Warm Blessings Coat and Blanket Drive – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

BRRRRR! If you’re reading this from the warmth of your home, you undoubtedly are counting your blessings as the chill factor heads below freezing.

Many in our community aren’t as fortunate. The Lakewood Chamber is reaching out to our Members and Friends, asking you to participate in our annual Warm Blessings Coat & Blanket Drive.

As you are going through your closets and find a gently used coat (or two, three, four…..), please drop them off at the Chamber of Commerce. Donations will be shared with PATH Outreach Services for the homeless through Greater Lakes Mental Health and the House of Mathew Permanent & Supportive Housing.

In this season of giving, we hope you will look in your closet right now, grab an item or two, and put it in the front seat of your car before you forget. The Chamber is open 9:00 – 5:00 Monday through Friday and 10:00 – 3:00 Saturday and Sunday

Coat and blanket collections will be held through the end of November. Other items we will gladly accept for distrbution include new scarves, caps, gloves and socks. Tarps, sleeping bags and umbrellas also accepted. Thank you for your generosity!