CPSD Elementary Students Compete in Annual Future Chefs Culinary Competition – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District (CPSD) elementary school students put on their chef hats and whipped up their favorite dishes to compete in the annual Future Chefs Culinary Competition.

An overwhelming 59 applicants across all 11 CPSD elementary schools submitted their tastiest recipes to reimagine their favorite school lunch. Out of the applicants, 18 finalists were selected to compete in this year’s competition.

The concept of the Future Chefs Culinary Competition is to educate elementary school students on the importance of creating and maintaining healthy eating habits. Students are encouraged to have an active role in managing their well-being by preparing simple, health-conscious meals. This event provides students with the opportunity to showcase their cooking skills, while learning more about kitchen safety, meal preparation and nutrition.

“The Future Chefs Culinary Competition is a wonderful opportunity to see the Four Pillars of Student Success in action,” Superintendent Ron Banner said. “Finalists took the lead in preparing their individual recipes while mindfully collaborating with staff members in the kitchen. I’m confident that these students will continue to be lifelong learners in the kitchen and their future career paths.”

Students were provided with professional kitchen stations and supportive student nutrition staff members as resources. In true chef’s fashion, finalists used an assortment of utensils and appliances and withstood “the heat” of the kitchen to prepare a variety of sweet and savory creations. Within two hours, students eagerly presented their dishes to the judges panel, which consisted of Board Director Carol Jacobs, Student Nutrition Operations Manager Dreher Reed and the Executive Director for Capital Projects and Risk Management John Boatman.

While judges awarded students the top prizes in five different categories, families and community members voted for the People’s Choice Award, for the student with the meal attendees favored the most.

Congratulations to the 2022 Future Chefs Culinary Competition winners: