A Short Forest is Planted at Farrells Marsh Park – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy E. Henderson.

On Sunday, 20 November, the main entrance to Farrells Marsh Park was bustling with activity rivaling that of Santa’s Workshop.

In a joint effort by the Town of Steilacoom Public Works and 28 Steilacoom Parks and Trails volunteers, the entrance to the park was transformed from feisty blackberry brambles to a short forest of mixed native and deciduous trees, each surrounded by a protective wire cage.

Under the guidance of tree expert and seasoned volunteer Alex Chaney, holes were dug, trees were carefully positioned, a ring of mulch was spread around each, and a protective wire cage was fabricated to protect the young plants from local four-hoofed foragers.

Ranging in age from four to the mid-seventies, the workers kept up a steady pace, accomplishing the mission in just under two hours. Mayor Dick Muri, a regular workhorse at Town park restoration activities, noted “It was a day with perfect weather, the right number of hard-working volunteers, and plenty of tools to get the job done.”

Volunteers will continue to care for the plants, repelling the inevitable blackberry comeback and watering periodically during the dry summer months.