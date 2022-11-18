Tacoma Santa Parade – Save the Date! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Christenson.

The Tacoma Santa parade will be held on Sunday December 4 This year’s theme is Christmas Around the World. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa.

The festivities start at noon, with the parade (along South Tacoma Way from S 50th St to S 56th St) kicking off at 4:30. For more information, please check out our Facebook (http://www.santaparadetacoma.com) or Instagram (@tacomasantaparade) pages.