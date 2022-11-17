Sing Along Handel’s Messiah Returns to Christ Lutheran Church – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sylvia Allen.

Sing Hallelujah! Celebrate the end of the pandemic and the joyous return of the Sing Along Handel’s Messiah on December 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98498.

After a two-year break, the 2022 performance will be the 27th time that Christ Lutheran has hosted this event. Initially begun and conducted by Dr. Tom Goleeke, head of choral music at UPS, this year’s performance will be directed by Dr. Anne Lyman, DMA, Director of Choral Activities at Tacoma Community College. It will also feature professional vocal soloists and instrumentalists including piano/harpsichord, violin, viola, cello, and trumpet. An intermission featuring hand-baked holiday cookies and treats is provided.

The Messiah was first performed in Dublin, Ireland in 1742 and was an immediate success. Proceeds from that first public performance were donated for the “Relief of prisoners in several goals, and for the support of Mercer’s Hospital”. Thus began the tradition of Messiah performances collecting donations for charitable causes. Following in this tradition, we welcome donations of nonperishable items food items to be distributed to area food banks.

Music scores are available, and admission is free, a gift to the community from Christ Lutheran Church. Singers and listeners’ welcome.

For more information contact Christ Lutheran Church at 253-588-0331.