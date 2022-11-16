The American Scene – Lakewood Libraries, A Way Forward – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bob Warfield, Lakewood.

LIBRARIES FOR LAKEWOOD – There are two: “Tenzler replacement and Tillicum rehab”. The joint City/PCLS Citizens Advisory Committee will present (or has presented) recommendations to community and Lakewood City Council, Thursday, November 17.

TENZLER – As a practical matter, choices and priorities reviewed will appear limited to “cards in the deck.” But will serious attention be given to a “solution” not listed among alternatives presented? This is a good question as it becomes apparent that an available site offering space to for a Lakewood Library that meets contemporary facility and program standards with adequate parking does not presently exist.

One might reasonably conclude this lack of site presents a problem for Pierce County Library System. I respectfully submit it presents an opportunity for City of Lakewood, Consolidation and conveyance of the Pierce County property associated with Lakewood Community Center and Seely Lake would provide FIFTY acres to the City of Lakewood for creation of the Seely Lake City Campus, an enhanced wetland providing transformed natural function and value, recreational park campus library, service and learning center. The diagram attached (or following) illustrates concept, location and, I respectfully suggest, a vast and currently neglected seasonal storm water sump.

No doubt, Seely Lake City Campus would be an enormous endeavor. But with imagination, jurisdictional cooperation, masterful site planning and architectural design, visionary environmental and recreational transformation of Seely Lake is entirely possible. A modern facility integrating library and community meeting, education and service interests could become the pride of Lakewood. With federal block grant and funding assistance, patience and community commitment, Seely Lake City Campus is a unifying, worthy and achievable goal.

No doubt, Seely Lake City Campus would be an enormous endeavor. Lakewood needs and deserves a first-class library, centering community life, as much as any city and more than most. Great examples of exceptional libraries abound. If a better alternative site can be found, terrific. But what can/should be considered if a location of commendable prospect cannot be made available? Convention and casual notion may shout “It can’t be done!” It can be done. The City of Lakewood, City Council and Lakewood community must lead the way, and with enthusiasm invite Pierce County and the Library System (PCLS) to partner and facilitate comprehensive analysis, transfer and re-structure of property interests, proceeding to configuration and enhancement of the wetland balance, and completion of the project. It will take time and commitment matching any precedent in city history. But looking back, it will be worth every bit of the summit effort given to achieve it.

TILLICUM – The library serving Tillicum and American Lake Gardens remains a matter equally deserving but needing separate attention from Lakewood’s main or Tenzler. Again, the challenge, considerations and possibilities, are variously interesting and achievable, but quite possibly not in the deck dealt.

PCLS leases space for the Tillicum Library from the Tillicum – American Lake Gardens Community Center Association (TALGA). It occupies a public space roughly one tenth that of Tenzler, along with a food bank, meeting area and the Sea-Mar Tillicum Clinic, a branch of Sea-Mar Community Health Centers. Highly valued among each of these service providers is the fact of their generally centered convenient and accessible community co-location, together with proximity to Tillicum Elementary School.

The operating history of the TALGA, never one of ease or abundant good fortune, remains stressed and by all appearances an afterthought of City attention altogether. Should one take time to visit the small Woodbrook grocery, east along 150th Street past the looming industrial warehouse section, and then consider the I-5 concrete canyon further isolating this province of Lakewood, circumstance and deprivation becomes even more apparent if not troublesome.

The needs of and for TALGA are obvious, as are property maintenance and space limitations affecting library facility and operational program. But increased space is not the sole answer to the “problem” here. Presently, TALGA staffing is tenuous, WA SOS registration delinquency may be an issue, building maintenance has become notorious, and the flag of future prospects, mission delivery and community benefit is up (or down) for re-hoist in little more than one year.

Here again, the ball comes squarely to center court for City of Lakewood to assume competent conductorship to orchestrate harmonious participation by all players in their performance of mission through organizational re-structuring of property ownership and mission benefit. City of Lakewood, to its credit, acquired a replacement parcel on Union Avenue for the Tillicum Library. But it’s a Garry Oak woodland, and the fact of a bus stop and sidewalk (eventually) cannot compensate diminished benefit of that first rule and existing presence in real estate – location. Meanwhile substantial vacant and under-utilized property remains sited (in the same block) proximate the current TALGA (library) location, with, insofar as I can tell, practical interest and possibilities for expansive acquisition unexplored. Should this opportunity be engaged, surely arrangements could be negotiated with CPSD 400 for temporary use of a portion of its Tillicum Elementary School property during reconstruction of whatever TALGA-et al facility would obtain.

So, and others agree, I beg attention City of Lakewood Community & City Council, Pierce County, PCLS Trustees, TALGA members and community, citizens all: Here before you, in the lap of your imagination, the possibility of your vision and the potential commitment of your civic enterprise, lies the future, that rare opportunity that shall not likely come again. IT CAN BE DONE, AND WELL.