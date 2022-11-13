Deputies receive commendation for response to mental health crisis – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement.

On June 16, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., our deputies responded to IHOP on 176th St E and Canyon Rd E to assist Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (CPFR) with a man who was having a mental health episode and believed people were trying to harm him. Fire personnel requested assistance because the man was agitated, and they were concerned he might become aggressive with them.

When our deputies arrived, they were kind, respectful, caring and compassionate. They helped the man calm down and made him feel comfortable about receiving care.

CPFR noted the professionalism displayed by our deputies during this tense situation and wrote a commendation letter for their actions:

“As your Officers arrived, Deputy Inga Hess began to immediately de-escalate the situation. Upon your arrival, the methodical, calm, professional and genuinely caring approach to the patient changed the whole vibe on the scene. The patient was visibly, continuing to feel more at ease. Our crews worked together with Deputy David Sutherland to find a positive resolution to the situation and eventually the patient was transported by Deputy Rebecca Eckhart to the Recovery Response Center (RRC) in Fife.

Because of the genuine concern, de-escalation techniques and professional approach delivered by your Deputies, this interaction, by my definition, is another model example of how a response to behavioral emergencies should occur.”