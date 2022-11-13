Chicken Fried Steak – Pine Cone Café Review – The Suburban Times

The Chicken Fried Steak was good . . . better than good . . . it was created via a perfect combination.

In February of 2020 I stopped in and had breakfast at the Pine Cone Café in University Place. The food was excellent and I had the best Chicken Fried Steak I’ve ever had. Little did I know that they would soon be closing. I was heart broken when they did close their doors. I thought about it and then asked myself, “Now, where am I going to get my hashbrowns burnt, burnt, burnt?” Burs in Lakewood delivers the burnt, burnt, burnt, but you have to ask for it to be deep fried. I don’t care how anyone prepares the burnt, burnt, burnt as long as they deliver.

Out with Peggy and our daughter Andi, we decided to have a late lunch. Since Andi lives in University Place and none of us had sampled the food from the new owners of the Pine Cone Café, we decided to try it out.

Unfortunately, the new Pine Cone Café doesn’t have a full menu from breakfast through dinner, but we didn’t let that deter us. Andi and Peg chose to split a Chicken Fried Steak order. I was not into splitting with anyone . . . especially if the Chicken Fried Steak was good.

The Chicken Fried Steak was good . . . better than good . . . it was created via a perfect combination. It came with fried eggs, which I only had one bite of. I didn’t want to not be hungry with my favorite meal put before me. The hashbrowns were like a crispy island of fried potatoes with waves of gravy lapping at my crunchy taste buds. I nibbled on the crumbling shoreline and quietly raved so as not to interfere with the other diners.

A Tsunami of country gravy with sausage and onions helped stem the tide of hunger. I ate my full, leaving only some of the fried egg behind. Peg and Andi said, “Indeed, the hashbrowns and chicken fried steak were perfect; and the scrambled eggs were wonderful.

It was the perfect end to a perfect day . . . and then Peggy asked Rhonda if they had pie. Only blackberry . . . and only two slices. I doubted I could eat two slices of blackberry pie and then Rhonda explained there were only two slices left in the entire restaurant. I looked at Peggy and Andi. They looked at me and offered to share one piece. I love my wife and my daughter. So understanding.

The pie and the homemade crust were perfect. They looked home made and tasted like “more.”

I had already one good size piece of blackberry pie in my mouth before realizing I had forgotten to take a photograph of the pie. The pie and the homemade crust were perfect. They looked home made and tasted like “more.” We were the only customers left in the restaurant. We enjoyed the food and laughed and had a great time. I believe we will return . . . soon.

