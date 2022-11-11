Lakewood Police Chief statement on declared mistrial on re-trial of Darcus Allen – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

In response to the news that a jury could not reach a verdict in the retrial of Darcus Allen, Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro released the following statement:

First, I want to express gratitude to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for their hard work and diligence in this trial. We have now had two trials and 13 years of appeals. Throughout it all, their office remained steadfast in their efforts to achieve justice and accountability for the murders of our four officers.

I am deeply disappointed that the jury could not agree on a verdict, resulting in a mistrial and the scheduling of another trial. The evidence is undisputed that Darcus Allen heard Maurice Clemmons talking about his intent to murder police officers in the days leading up to Nov. 29, 2009. There is no question that Allen went with Clemmons to the scene and stood by in the getaway vehicle while Clemmons committed the mass murder of our officers. He knew what Clemmons did, he saw his gunshot wound, and still he drove Clemmons from the scene and then hid in a motel under a fake name until police found and arrested him.

Despite all these undisputed facts, this jury could not reach a decision and there will be yet another delay in achieving closure for our department and the families of our four officers.

In the meantime we will do what we’ve always done: Move forward with dignity and honor. Our officers were brutally murdered, and we continue to be strong for the families of our Fallen Four and for those in our department who continue to mourn their tragic deaths. They will not be forgotten.

“While we respect the process and appreciate the hard work of the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office as well as the jury’s service, the families of our fallen officers deserve closure and justice,” added Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen. “As we near the 13th anniversary of this tragedy, he should be prosecuted without delay.”