Letter: Turning The Page – The Suburban Times

The Book of Judges in biblical history is a long period of time in which the nation of Israel would repeatedly need deliverance, albeit temporary.

The Book of Ruth in stark contrast to the scenes of so much strife that characterize the preceding pages, is one of great love and devotion.

The two books are concurrent. In the midst of so much grief there is a reprieve, an interlude, a glimpse not only of life the way it was meant to be, but one in which the little town of Bethlehem is mentioned for the first time with implications for all of eternity.

In a sense, that’s our story.

My wife has cancer.

But in the troubles and questions and tears, there are treasured, precious moments like these – and such moments fill our scrapbook of a half-century of marriage – where our granddaughter who cannot yet read that love story only wants to be near the one who has lived such a love story.