Planning for a 100-year flood on Clover Creek – The Suburban Times

Planning for a 100-year flood on Clover Creek

City of Lakewood social media post.

A 100-year flood on Clover Creek could washout Springbrook, take out I-5 & cause flooding up to Clover Park High School. On Nov. 10 (7-8:30 p.m.) we’ll discuss 4 alternatives to address rising waters. Join us: Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW. Details: cityoflakewood.us/clover-creek-f…

Comments

  1. My front window overlooks Clover Creek.
    I have already seen water lapping at neighboring Clover Meadows Apts back doors five years ago.
    A couple days ago the Creek was bare. By the end of a rainy day, is was above normal.
    100-year floods are quickly becoming 10-year floods. Will it stop there?

