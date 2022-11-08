Planning for a 100-year flood on Clover Creek – The Suburban Times

A 100-year flood on Clover Creek could washout Springbrook, take out I-5 & cause flooding up to Clover Park High School. On Nov. 10 (7-8:30 p.m.) we'll discuss 4 alternatives to address rising waters. Join us: Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW. Details: https://t.co/WX7F3S07d8 pic.twitter.com/Ap5fsAqcqo