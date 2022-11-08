Lakewood Historical Society Annual Meeting, ‘On the Trail of a Legend’ program, Nov. 15 – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke announcement.

The Lakewood Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, 15 November at the Lakewood History Museum located at 6114 Motor Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Doors will open at 6 pm to members and other interested people. Light refreshments will be available.

Meeting will begin at 6:30 pm with a brief overview of 2022 operations presented by Board President Sue Scott. Following the presentation there will be an election of new officers for the coming year.

After the election, the museum will be hosting a special presentation by historian and living history actor Ray Egan. Egan’s presentation is titled “On the Trail of a Legend”. The program chronicles the facts and legends of the famous Longmire – Biles 1853 wagon train which was the first to cross the Cascades via the legendary Naches Pass. The story of that first wagon train crossing contains many intriguing parts. Following years of first hand research, Egan will present his conclusions on some of these legends and you will learn what is true, what is false and what is “maybe”. Don’t miss this informative and entertaining historical presentation.

Program is an hour in length, free of charge and open to the public. General discussion will follow Egan’s program. For more information call 253-682-3480.