Applications filed for 245 unit apartment complex in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Design Review/ Master Plan and SEPA Checklist applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed upon request.

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 4344 – Lakewood Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 3840 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new 245 dwelling unit multifamily project with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 4.59 acres.

PROJECT LOCATION: The proposed project is located at 4610 113th Street SW.

TAX PARCEL NUMBERS: 0219122167, 4935000052, 4935000040, 4935000030, 4935000020, 0219122064, 4935000010 & 5080000945

ZONING: Multifamily 3 (MF3) and within the Station Subarea District.

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: October 27, and October 26.

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: November 1, 2022

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Tree Removal Permit, Boundary Line Adjustment, Site Development Permit, Building Permits.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : November 4, 2022 – November 18, 2022 All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on November 18, 2022. Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with theircomments. A party of record may appeal the SEPA determination and Design Review application to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.20.400.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Applicant: DevCo LLC Tom Neubauer 425.452.4042 tom.neubauer@heartlandwa.com

City: Ramon Rodriguez, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983 7802, rrodriguez@cityoflakewod.us