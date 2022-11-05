 Celebrate Veterans in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Celebrate Veterans in Lakewood

City of Lakewood announcement.

City of Lakewood Color Guard in City Hall.

The city of Lakewood will host a Veteran’s Day ceremony as part of the regular City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 starting at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and join in this recognition that will feature Clover Park High School’s JROTC presenting the colors and the Lakes High School Choir singing the Armed Forces Medley and other songs.

The Lakewood City Council will also read a proclamation recognizing Nov. 11, 2022, as Veterans Day.

Attend the meeting in person in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW. Or join remotely via Zoom (dial 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 868 7263 2373. The meeting will also stream live on the city’s YouTube channel.

