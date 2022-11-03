Multiple agencies execute Nisqually River rescue – The Suburban Times

By Joseph Piek, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs.

A team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Gray Army Airfield Air Traffic Control Tower and the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade were recognized Oct. 27 as the JBLM Team of the Month (Courtesy Photo)

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – A team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Gray Army Airfield Air Traffic Control Tower and the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade were recognized Oct. 27 as the JBLM Team of the Month for their collaborative effort to rescue two persons from the Nisqually River in August.

Early in the morning of Aug. 18, JBLM Emergency Services responded to the Tank Bridge area on the Nisqually River in the southern JBLM training area on a report of two lost 60-year-old individuals who had been tubing on the river and became stranded. Initial efforts to locate the lost individuals by JBLM fire and law enforcement were unsuccessful.

Coordination was requested with JBLM’s Gray Army Airfield tower to determine if there were any available air assets flying that night. Gray tower confirmed that an AH-64 Apache from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade was on a training flight, available five minutes out, and it was diverted to assist with the search.

With the assistance of the Apache, the lost individuals were located on the Thurston County side of river about two miles from where the search was being conducted. Emergency services personnel relocated based on the information provided by the pilots and hiked to the stranded individuals.

Using a JBLM conservation law enforcement ATV, both were transported to safety where they were turned over to Thurston County EMS for medical evaluation. Both individuals returned home that night safely.

“This mutual aid incident is an excellent example of what can be accomplished when multiple agencies come together with a common goal,” said Ted Solonar, deputy director, JBLM Directorate of Emergency Services. “Without this level of interagency cooperation and coordination, the two individuals may well have died of exposure before we could have located them. All agencies did not hesitate when called for assistance. The team simply came together around that goal of saving lives and jumped into action. Nothing else mattered.”

This incident involved the JBLM Dispatch Center, Fire Department and Police Department from DES, the Air Traffic Controllers from Gray Army Airfield, pilots from the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, and Thurston County Fire and Emergency Services.