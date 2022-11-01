What’s UP with Biz? – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists in the vicinity of the old Red Apple Market at 2526 Crystal Springs Rd. W., are advised to use extra caution in the area as demolition of the existing structure begins in earnest over the next few weeks.

Plans call for the four-acre property to be developed into a mixed-use project with commercial spaces and approximately 300 market-rate apartments. Construction should begin sometime in 2024.

The property was purchased earlier this year by Dobler Management, which currently owns and manages 950 units across 11 multi-family sites in University Place.