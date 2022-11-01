 What’s UP with Biz? – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

What’s UP with Biz?

· Leave a Comment ·

City of University Place announcement.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists in the vicinity of the old Red Apple Market at 2526 Crystal Springs Rd. W., are advised to use extra caution in the area as demolition of the existing structure begins in earnest over the next few weeks.

Plans call for the four-acre property to be developed into a mixed-use project with commercial spaces and approximately 300 market-rate apartments. Construction should begin sometime in 2024.

The property was purchased earlier this year by Dobler Management, which currently owns and manages 950 units across 11 multi-family sites in University Place.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.