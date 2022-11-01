Update on Puyallup garage opening timing – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.

In the meantime, the Puyallup Fair Red Lot is a park and ride option for Sounder passengers – especially those taking later trains, when the station lots may be full. The Red Lot, located south of the station at 898 5th St SW, has 219 stalls and parking available. From the Red Lot, you can walk 15 minutes to the station or catch either Pierce Transit route 400 or ST Express Route 580, which meet most Sounder trains. (Board either bus at 5th St SW or 9th Ave SW.)