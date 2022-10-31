TPD to update Tacoma City Council on Violent Crime Reduction Plan – The Suburban Times

TPD to update Tacoma City Council on Violent Crime Reduction Plan October 31, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Tacoma Police Department social media post. An update will be given to Council on the first 90 days of the Violent Crime Reduction Plan during Study Session this Tuesday, Nov. 1, at noon. An update will be given to Council on the first 90 days of the Violent Crime Reduction Plan during Study Session this Tuesday, Nov. 1, at noon. https://t.co/fMMkUFQ2e1— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) October 31, 2022
Leave a Reply