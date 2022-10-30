Tacoma Police Department Scheduled for Violent Crime Reduction Plan Update at Study Session on Tuesday – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City Council will receive an update on the City of Tacoma’s Violent Crime Reduction Plan during Study Session this Tuesday, November 1 at noon in City Council Chambers (Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, First Floor, on TV Tacoma and on ZOOM.

The presentation will:

Review progress of the Violent Crime Reduction Plan.

Discuss the progress of the crime plan in meeting outcomes.

Provide information about continued work on addressing violent crime in Tacoma.

For more information about the City’s Violent Crime Reduction Plan, visit cityoftacoma.org/crimereduction.