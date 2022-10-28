Tacoma’s Infamous Graffiti Garages Coming Down – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Morgan Alexander.

Several derelict downtown buildings, affectionately known as The Graffiti Garages, are now ready to be demolished.

The buildings located in the Old City Hall Historic District near 7th on Broadway gained notoriety about 10 years ago when they were designated as a place to do legal graffiti.

The property also made news from a homicide in the basement parking garage in 2018.

A few months ago, the property owners received approvals from the city for a 131-unit apartment project: https://www.djc.com/news/re/12146641.html.

Crews have been preparing the buildings for demolition by removing doors, windows and other building components that could pose safety concerns.

The property is currently fenced off awaiting the wrecking ball.