FAB 2022 next 2023 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bob Lawrence.

The 10th annual FAB (film, art & book) festival just wrapped up for this year. Hundreds of visitors witnessed special guest presentations, musical performances, ballroom and ethnic dancing/instruction with active participation from our visitors, authors from 4 counties, over $2000 in prize money for the winning artists and 5 great films.

Selected special highlights include: Peter Cook a member of both the “Titanic Historical Society” and the “British Titanic Society” took us back in time with his thrilling program titled “The Titanic, the Iceberg and the Rest of the Story”. Eighteen entries from Lakewood’s first ever short film contest titled “Reel Life 96” which was held back in February of this year were reshown to the general public for the first time. The Filipino Multicultural Dance Troupe were stunning as they performed ethnic Philippine dances. The winner of the zip code drawing was Ed from Tacoma.

Next year’s Film, Art, Book (FAB) festival, the 11th annual, will add more performances including live performances, three-dimensional art, puppet shows and a film production exhibit. It’s already scheduled at the McGavick Center for October 13-15, 2023 so keep those dates in mind.

I believe it’s time to share our story. All of this began with a very modest start and a desire to promote different Arts, Cultures and Classical national/international films in the local community. It has grown to include local and international artists/authors and performing groups. It needs to be noted that all involved in every aspect of organizing, managing and producing Film, Art, Book (FAB) festival are volunteers–there is no payroll.

We need to credit Judge Ernie Heller as the father of Artsfest, Phil Raschke as the father of the film fest, and Shirley Peterson & Ed Kane as the parents of the juried art displays. Some of the notables also involved are past Presidents of Pierce College, the Lakewood Elks Lodge, Dr. Joyce Loveday President of Clover Park Technical College as well as organizations such as Clover Park and Lakewood Rotary Clubs, City of Lakewood, Sisters Cities, Pierce County Library, Fort Lewis Museum, Pierce County Crime Stoppers, Nisqually Indian Tribe, Arthur Murray Tacoma Dance Studio and others who have helped make it all possible for this free public festival.

Lastly, we do have very talented people on our Board who also deserve some publicity: Shirley Peterson, MGen Ed Trobaugh, Dr. Lonnie Lai, Ed Kane, Phil Raschke, Chuck Mathias, & Brett Carlson. A special thanks to all who supported and participated in this 10th annual FAB.