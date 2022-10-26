CPSD Staff Spotlight: Jessica Jorgensen – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Dower Elementary School counselor Jessica Jorgensen.

Jessica joined the district as Dower’s school counselor 11 years ago. Both of her parents were elementary educators, and their work left a lasting impact on Jessica. “Seeing our life growing up, I knew I wanted that type of life for my own family,” she said. “I volunteered in their classes, and I knew that’s where I wanted to be and where my heart was at. As a school counselor, I feel empowered to advocate for these students.”

As schools have made Social Emotional Learning (SEL) a priority in the classroom, Jessica has had more opportunities to collaborate with her fellow staff members and support them as they integrate SEL into their daily lesson plans. “It’s become a more global focus for our building, and we’re all very dedicated to making sure we support the whole child,” she said.

Building relationships and rapport is very important to Jessica who makes sure each student feels comfortable expressing their thoughts and feelings so that she can understand the reasoning behind different behaviors.

“I want to hear their voice and know their story instead of jumping to conclusions, so I make my office a space for them to express who they are and what makes them tick,” she said.