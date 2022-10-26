70 Shelter Pets Find Homes During Tacoma Animal Shelter Adoption Event in Partnership with Tacoma Subaru – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

In an effort to support animal welfare in the community and help the hardest-to-adopt shelter animals find loving homes, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County partnered with Tacoma Subaru to host a “Fall in Love” adoption event. This event was a part of Subaru Loves Pets, a national initiative to impact the lives of as many shelter animals as possible.

In October, Tacoma Subaru helped connect pets with potential pet owners with the goal of achieving adoptions and raising awareness for pets in need. Additionally, Tacoma Subaru and Subaru Retailers nationwide donated $100 to partner shelters for every pet adopted in October.* Subaru also helped spotlight shelter animals who need the most help – the older, physically challenged and “different” dogs lovingly called the “Underdogs,” who are often the last to be adopted.

Nationally, Subaru has donated over $42 million to national and local organizations that help in the adoption, rescue, transport, and health of nearly 350,000 animals and pets. On October 22, Tacoma Subaru celebrated the fourth annual National Make A Dog’s Day, inviting dog lovers in the community to do something extra special for the dogs in their life, adopt a shelter dog or volunteer at an animal shelter and share the experience on social media using #MakeADogsDay.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County currently has over 90 animals still available for adoption.

To view all adoptable shelter pets, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Every adoptable pet has had a wellness exam from shelter veterinary staff, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration. Not looking to adopt? More information about fostering can be found at www.thehumanesociety.org/getinvolved/foster.

For information about Subaru Loves Pets and to find out more about the partners that Subaru supports, visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets and #MakeADogsDay.

*Subaru Retailers will donate $100 for every pet adopted from partner shelters from October 1-31, 2022, up to $3,100 in total.