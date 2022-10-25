 Learn about Lakewood road projects – The Suburban Times

Learn about Lakewood road projects

Have a question about what’s happening along your commute? Or maybe you want to know when your neighborhood will get sidewalks and more street lighting? Mayor Jason Whalen invites your questions, comments, and conversation at his next Community Coffeehouse event.

Mayor Whalen and a representative from the city’s Public Works Engineering Department will be on hand to review road construction projects in the city.

The meeting will feature highlights of what work has been done and what is planned. This includes a look at efforts to add sidewalks across the city, and major road improvements.

  • What: Mayor Whalen’s Community Coffeehouse
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, 6-7 p.m.
  • Where: Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park, 9107 Angle Lane SW. This facility is climate controlled and has ample seating for guests. Find the Pavilion located just past the large picnic shelter near the playground. Handicap parking is available in the paved lot directly behind the Pavilion.

